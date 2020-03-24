STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India under lockdown: Vehicle passes to be issued for employees of exempted services in Odisha

While Home department is issuing vehicle passes to the staff of the departments supposed to attend work during the lockdown, Commissionerate Police is issuing passes to other essential service provide

Published: 24th March 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Monday said vehicle passes will be issued for the employees of offices exempted from lockdown by the state overnment.

A senior police officer said there are about 600 branches of various banks in the city and hundreds of their staff, along with Central Government and State Government officials, healthcare staff, mediapersons and employees of other exempted establishments travelled on their own vehicles on Monday and during checking many other citizens involved in non-essential travel managed to give a slip to the enforcement teams.

While Home department is issuing vehicle passes to the staff of the departments supposed to attend work during the lockdown, Commissionerate Police is issuing passes to other essential service providers.

“In the blocking, the police personnel and officers are inquiring from every commuter the objective of their travel. This also poses a huge risk to the health of enforcement teams,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Once the passes are issued, the exempted establishment officials can display those on their vehicles so that they can pass swiftly through every blocking, he added. The employees of any office exempted during the lockdown can apply for vehicle passes.

They can avail the passes from the police. The Police Commissioner said all the passes will be issued by Tuesday evening and warned that any violation will be dealt with stringently from Wednesday onwards.

Sarangi also requested the exempted establishments to work with limited number of staff and the citizens to not allow their children to play outside.

