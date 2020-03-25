150-bed facility for treatment of coronavirus-affected patients to be set up in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 150-bed facility for treatment of coronavirus patients is being set up at old district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. It will be operational within a week.

Similar facilities will be made functional at the 11 sub-divisional hospitals and CHCs in the district. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said around 40 foreign returnees have been put in home isolation.

He said drug inspectors have been asked to monitor sale of medicines, sanitisers, masks and protective items as per guidelines.

During lockdown, people would be allowed to ride two-wheelers only after they obtain permission for the same from the district administration.

Sale of vegetables and essential commodities is being monitored by police personnel and traders are allowed to sell the items from 7 to 10 am and 4 to 6 pm.