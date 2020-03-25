COVID-19: Odisha lockdown measures crash wedding plans in Jagatsinghpur

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Coronavirus control measures have crashed wedding plans of many in Jagatsinghpur district.

With the Government shutting down kalyan mandaps and enforcing social distancing, many people have been left with no option but to postpone their marriage dates.

Besides, cancellation of flights has also forced many would-be grooms, especially from the Muslim community working in Gulf countries, to abandon their wedding plans.

Around 45 kalyan mandaps in Jagatsinghpur, Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Rahama, Kujang, Balikuda and Paradip have been shut down due to the crisis. Zabar Khan of Ohala village within Jagatsinghpur police limits said after much efforts, he had selected a suitable groom of Niali in Cuttack district for his daughter. The marriage was fixed on March 28 at the local kalyan mandap.

“We have been forced to cancel the wedding due to closure of the mandap,” he said.

Another Muslim woman of Jagatsinghpur block said her family was preparing for marriage of her only daughter this month.

“However, coronavirus outbreak shattered all our hopes as the groom could not reach here from Dubai due to cancellation of all international fights last week,” she said.

Similarly, Srikant Swain (28) of Balikuda said his ring ceremony had been completed and marriage fixed next month.

“But, as restrictions have been imposed on public movement, my friends and relatives won’t be able to attend. The current situation has cast a shadow on my wedding plans, he added.

Another 23-year-old woman said, “My marriage was fixed this month. But I decided to cancel the wedding as it is essential to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Owner of Sarada Mandap Devi Prasad Mohanty said as many as 11 marriages were scheduled to take place at his facility. However, all booking have been cancelled due to the restrictions imposed by the State Government.