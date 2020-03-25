STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Puri seer, 14 disciples in mutt quarantine as Odisha settles into lockdown mode

The seer along with his followers arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport from New Delhi after visiting Varanasi and some other religious places in the night.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:06 AM

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine have been stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By Express News Service

PURI: Following their return from Varanasi, Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peeth Swamy Nischalananda Saraswati and 14 disciples were put under quarantine in separate rooms of the mutt from Monday night.

The seer along with his followers arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport from New Delhi after visiting Varanasi and some other religious places in the night. They reached Gobardhan mutt in Puri by a four-wheeler. 

Immediately after their arrival, the seer informed the district authorities following which they were placed in self isolation in separate rooms of Gobardhan mutt.

The doctors who examined them said the seer and his disciples were healthy and there were no symptoms of coronavirus.

Earlier, Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Dev and his family members were home quarantined at their Bhubaneswar residence after returning from a foreign trip.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday found three foreigners including a woman living in a seaside hotel in Baliapanda.

They had checked in to the hotel on March 14 and scheduled to return on 25th this month. On being informed, a quick response team along with police reached the hotel and took them to Bhubaneswar. Police have sealed the hotel.

A criminal case was also initiated against the hotelier for violating the advisory to vacate hotels.

