COVID-19: Stickers stuck outside migrant workers' houses in Kalahandi for 'easy identification'

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi district administration has started to paste stickers on houses of migrant workers returning home from other States for their easy identification.

The self-help groups (SHGs) and panchayat officers have been roped in for the purpose besides ensuring that the migrants workers undergo the mandatory home quarantine.

Till Tuesday, as many as 615 persons of 229 villages have been screened for coronavirus. The district Collector accompanied by Executive Engineer of PWD, Sub-Collector and CDMO visited different locations to study the feasibility of setting up a temporary COVID-19 hospital if the need arises.