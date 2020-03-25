STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Two arrested, 34 booked  for violating lockdown curbs in Odisha

Balasore Town police arrested two persons from Motiganj and Akatpur areas for violating the lockdown order.

By Express News Service

Two persons were arrested and 34 booked for violating lockdown at different places in the State on Tuesday.

Balasore Town police arrested two persons from Motiganj and Akatpur areas for violating the lockdown order.

They are Rabindra Sethi and Sridhar Majhi who own a cosmetic shop and garage respectively.IIC Sarojini Nayak said despite orders that only essential goods and services will be allowed, the duo was running their business as usual.

They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

In Jajpur, 28 persons were booked by the police. SP Charan Singh Meena said cases have been registered in different police stations against 28 persons for violating lockdown order.

However, no one has been arrested so far. Besides, 100 vehicles including two-wheelers were challaned for breaking the rules across the district. A dozen of vehicles were also seized.

Sambalpur police booked six persons for violating the restrictions on the day. Two of the defaulters are shop owners within Dhanupali police limits.

The duo was booked for keeping their stores, which dealt with non-essential items, open during the lockdown period.

The other four were booked for lockdown violation after they were caught roaming around on their motorcycles.

Their motorcycles have been seized and a case registered.All of the lockdown violators were booked under Section 188 of the IPC. 

Corona crackdown

  • 28 persons booked in Jajpur 

  • 100 vehicles challaned

  • 6 persons booked by Sambalpur police 

  • 2 of the defaulters are shop owners 

  • 4 were caught roaming on their motorcycles

