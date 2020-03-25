Inclusive COVID-19 plans must for persons with disabilities in Odisha

Soumika M Das By

BHUBANESWAR: Coronavirus has posed a challenge for every segment of the society and for ‘special people’ it is far more complex and traumatic.

From awareness barriers to compromised immunity and accessibility challenges at testing centres or isolation wards, people living with disabilities may have to face a lot of difficulties, if proper actions are not taken on time.

The current crisis demands that people with disabilities must be treated as vulnerable groups and special provisions included for them at every stage of the public health crisis.

The State Government will have to be ready with an emergency response plan by including the needs of people with disability.

Activists say, amid lockdowns, measures should be taken to ensure that essential support continues for them.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, hostels of all 98 special schools and 35 rehabilitation or therapy centres across the State will remain closed from March 25 to June 30, as per a decision taken by the State Government at a meeting on Saturday. Even the 103 special schools in the State will remain shut.

“The special students have already been informed and are being sent home with Rs 500 each as travel allowance. They have been briefed and adequately counselled about the situation,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Secretary in Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department (SSPED). The students are also being paid three months advance of their monthly assistance of Rs 1,200.

But, is shutting down all therapy centres or hostels an effective measure?

“Some therapy centres should go on with strict measures and supervision with the therapist using mask and taking other precautions. There are several people who need passive therapy every day, otherwise there will be curvature. Bodies will get stiff and develop additional secondary disabilities,” said activist Shruti Mohapatra of Swabhiman.

There is stress on providing public health information using sign language, captioning, text messages and relay services.

“We have prepared an advisory regarding coronavirus outbreak for hearing-impaired individuals. It has been telecast and being circulated through social media,” said Sulochana Das, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

“However, we need more bulletins about COVID-19 on TV in sign language. It’s going to be very difficult to spread awareness about hygiene among autistic children and mentally-challenged persons. For people with intellectual challenges and slow learners, we have developed an easy read. Braille note for VI and large print for low vision people printed.

"We had distributed the same across 124 slums in Bhubaneswar,” she added.

Swabhiman has also written to the State Government to consider the basic needs of specially-abled persons during health crisis.

However, it is awaiting Government’s response. On Sunday, National Association for Deaf also released its list volunteers who could act as sign language interpreters for hospitalised patients of ‘special’ COVID 19.

Surprisingly, no separate isolation wards or quarantine rooms have been created for the specially-abled so far.

“No separate facility has been made for such patients. Also, they can’t be accompanied by care givers due to nature of the infection which is a worry,” a source said.

Earlier, WHO had raised concerns that physical obstacles, discriminatory laws and existing stigma can exacerbate the health crisis for the specially-abled persons.

