Odisha lockdown: Police stop nurses from reaching hospital to perform emergency duties in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dialysis services at SCB Medical College and Hospital got disrupted as some nurses were blocked by police during enforcement of lockdown in the city on Tuesday.

As per reports, 70 kidney patients were admitted in the government-run hospital on the day for dialysis. In the absence of staff, doctors had to stop dialysis instantly.

According to sources, while conducting a checking of commuters during lockdown Mangalabag Police blockaded vehicles of some nursing staff of SCBMCH’s dialysis unit.

Police allegedly did not allow them to go to the hospital in their vehicles though the staff nurses showed their identity cards and requested to let them go for performing their emergency duty.

SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Annada Pattanaik admitted that dialysis services were disrupted for some time at the hospital as nurses could not reach hospital on time after being blocked by the police. However, the service was resumed later when the nurses reached hospital after being allowed by police, said Pattanaik.

The incident led to resentment among the medical fraternity who demanded that the Government solve the trouble being faced by them in availing pass to deliver health care services. “We are facing several queries of police from point to point blockade in the city resulting in delay in reaching the hospital and providing care to patients.

Under this Health Emergency situation, the hospital administration should make necessary arrangements to provide pass for the first line health care service providers,” said a senior doctor of the hospital on condition of anonymity. Later, considering the situation, Police Commissionerate announced free movement for doctors, nurses and other health personnel working in both Government and private hospitals during the lockdown period in the State.