Pledge to stay home, save life: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Mo Jiban message

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a programme ‘Mo Jiban’ (My Life) and appealed people to take a pledge not to venture out of their houses to combat COVID-19.

“I am launching Mo Jiban (My Life) programme and appealing all to stay in your homes. If you go outside, you may bring the virus to your home which will affect your family. Therefore, please stay at home,” the Chief Minister said in a video message.

In an emotional appeal to the people, the Chief Minister said during the last 20 years he had made several appeals and people always responded.

“Today, I am seeking your cooperation and support to keep everyone safe,” he said and added, “Take an oath in the name of your children and parents that you will not be the reason of danger for your family and community.”

“If at all one needs to go out, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before entering your house,” the Chief Minister said and added, “If you remain cautious, coronavirus cannot enter your house.” He requested people to send him videos of them taking oath and also paste a sticker on the front gate of their houses to show their resolve.

Naveen said the virus which created havoc in China, Iran, US and other countries, has now reached Delhi and also at their doorstep. Therefore, take a pledge that you will not step out of your houses, he said, adding that the whole State has been put under total lockdown to protect the lives of people. “Your life is now in your hands.

The safety of your friends mostly depends on your behaviour. Therefore, ensure that the virus does not enter your houses,” he said.

Immediately after the Chief Minister’s video message, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra announced that he is joining the Mo Jeeban programme. Patra also tagged a video of his pledge on social media.