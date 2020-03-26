STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

8 lakh Olive Ridleys nest at Rushikulya, Gahirmatha

The Forest department has engaged speed and country boats at both the places for regular patrolling to keep a watch on the turtles.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

While mass nesting at Gahirmatha is over, it is continuing at Rushikulya. It is estimated that around six crore eggs will be laid this year.

While mass nesting at Gahirmatha is over, it is continuing at Rushikulya. It is estimated that around six crore eggs will be laid this year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State is battling coronavirus outbreak, nesting of around 8 lakh Olive Ridley sea turtles at rookeries in Rushikalya and Gahirmatha for laying eggs has brought cheer to marine conservationists.

Around 3.7 lakh Olive Ridleys have nested at Rushikulya rookery so far this year while 4.2 lakh turned up at Gahirmatha. The total number of turtles that have nested at these rookeries so far is a little over 7.9 lakh. While mass nesting at Gahirmatha is over, it is continuing at Rushikulya. It is estimated that around six crore eggs will be laid this year.

With mass nesting expected to continue for a few more days, the number may rise further, forest officials said. Restrictions imposed as part of COVID-19 lockdown has saved the rookeries from human intrusion this year leading to undisturbed nesting of the turtles.

The Forest department has engaged speed and country boats at both the places for regular patrolling to keep a watch on the turtles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Olive Ridleys Odisha turtles Odisha Olive Ridleys
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp