Amid lockdown and coronavirus scare, burqa sale sees boost in Odisha

The sale of burqa is booming in the district with a large number of Muslim women and girls purchasing the outfit to cover their body and face in a bid to prevent contracting the virus.

veil, burqa

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coronavirus outbreak may be wreaking havoc across the country but for burqa makers, it has come as a blessing in disguise.

The sale of the burqa is booming in the district with a large number of Muslim women and girls purchasing the outfit to cover their body and face in a bid to prevent contracting the virus.

At least 10 tailors of Kendrapara town and nearby areas are busy stitching burqas in their respective homes to meet the huge demand. Sk Akbar, a tailor of Tendakuda, said, “There has been a manifold increase in the demand for burqas due to coronavirus scare. Due to the lockdown imposed by the Government, we are making the burqas at our homes.”

Tailors are working overtime since the last two weeks to cash in on the situation. Mohammad Sahid, another tailor of Kendrapara, said the dressmakers have their hands full as each has received an order of stitching over hundreds of burqas.

“We usually stitch different sizes of burqas for women and girls. But these outfits were sold at dismally low prices. Besides, the sales have not been encouraging except during the Id festival and marriage season. However, the coronavirus outbreak has given a major boost to our trade,” he said.

Stitching burqa is a seasonal business due to which not many tailors are into this trade. But for those in it, this has come as a boom time. A burqa is now sold at prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

Sabina Bibi of Pattamundai said though going out has been prohibited, burqa is giving us protection when we have to go out to buy vegetables and essential commodities, said.

Dr Ananda Gopal Mohanty, a doctor at the district headquarters hospital, said Kendrapara and nearby areas are experiencing an acute shortage of three-layered anti-bacterial face masks.

“It’s crucial for people to have proper protective gear to lower the risk of contracting the virus. In the absence of masks, burqas serve as a better protective gear. Besides, the outfit also helps women to maintain social distance with others,” he added.

