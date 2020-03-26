Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown violators made to hold ‘I am selfish’ placards in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Town police came out with a novel idea to punish people who were found violating lockdown orders on Wednesday.

Instead of penalising or reprimanding the violators, the police asked them to hold placards that read “I am selfish and do not care for the lives of others. So I am roaming around without any essential work. I am risking lives to coronavirus.”

The pictures of such people were made viral on social media platforms to shame them. Social activist Rajiv Mohapatra lauded the police move. He said lockdown violators neither care for themselves nor their families and society. On the other hand, Dharmasala police caught four youths roaming on the streets and made them do sit-ups.

SP Charan Singh Meena said police patrolling has been intensified across the district to ensure people do not venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Even as the entire nation has been put under lockdown till April 15, several people across the district were found strolling on roads and riding bikes.