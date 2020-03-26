STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha Police offer own hospitals for opening isolation wards

A proposal was sent to the government to set up isolation wards in 21 police hospitals.

Nurse Simi M and doctor Aseefa C K pushing a stretcher into the > isolation ward in the District Hospital in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

For representational purposes

BHUBANESWAR: With the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, Odisha Police has proposed the State Government to set up isolation wards in 21 police hospitals in 15 districts. Apprehending maximum pressure on the existing health care facilities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack where bulk of specialised medical facilities is available, the State police has approached the Government to create isolation wards for police personnel and their families.

Of the 21 hospitals, four are located in the Twin City. The hospitals at the Reserve Police Lines at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and the OSAP 7th Battalion Police Hospital and Special Security Battalion Hospital can be converted into isolation centres when required.

Besides enforcing the lockdown, police will have to maintain law and order in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in case of an abnormal increase in number of patients. Similar deployment may also be required at quarantine centres. It is estimated that an additional 50 platoons of police force will be deployed to undertake the responsibilities in a coordinated manner.

A senior police officer said as key emergency workers, police personnel need to be well looked after, kept physically fit and psychologically motivated. “An additional challenge will be to look after nearly 10,000 police families in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. To ensure that our personnel are fighting fit and they have no worries about the welfare of their families, steps need to be undertaken keeping in mind a worst case scenario,” he said.

After discussing with medical officers of the four police hospitals, the Commissionerate of Police has sent a proposal seeking release of Rs 3.13 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for augmentation of health care facilities to meet the immediate crisis.

“We need to set up five ICU beds each at Reserve Police Lines hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. There is also a requirement to buy adequate equipment and consumables to maintain high standard of hygiene in areas of residence of police personnel to prevent infection,” the officer said.

Besides, the Odisha Police has sought additional assistance of Rs 83 lakh for setting up isolation facilities in 17 other police hospitals in 13 districts.

