India in lockdown: 150 labourers stuck in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh seek Odisha govt's help

Around 100 youths from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district had gone to Pune to work in Sai Samarth Coating, a vehicle colouring factory.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Around 150 labourers from the district, stuck in Pune, Maharashtra and Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh owing to lockdown, have sought assistance from the State Government for safe return to their native villages.

Of them, Suryamani Sahoo and Sugyani Sahoo of Badabellari and Tapan Giri of Ramatara in Erasama had sent a video clipping to local media persons and sarpanchs highlighting their plight.

They said their employer has not paid them after the factory was closed due to COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra.

Stranded without money or food, they are unable to return. The youths appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to initiate steps for their rescue.

Similarly, 50 youths of Singipur, Kanpur and other areas within Jagatsinghpur police limits had left for Vijayawada to work in a hotel.

They have also appealed to the CM to rescue them. Their family members too have sought the intervention of the district administration.

