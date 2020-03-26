We will help you fight coronavirus: BJP to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare gesture of solidarity, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday offered to assist the State administration in its fight against coronavirus.

Writing to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said his party workers will do whatever responsibility the State Government assigned to them to lessen the misery of the people during the lockdown.

“We sincerely wish that the State Government emerges victorious in the battle against COVID-19, which has taken an epidemic form across the globe, and creates a new benchmark for others,” Mohanty said.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national battle against the epidemic from the front, you (the Chief Minister) have been taking extraordinary measures to deal with an emergency situation like this. We are standing solidly behind you to protect the people from the deadly virus,” he said.

Offering all possible assistance to the administration from the State to village levels, Mohanty requested the Chief Minister to give the BJP workers a chance to help the Government to overcome the crisis.

“It will be our privilege to serve the people hand in hand with the Government and we are ready to carry out your order with all sincerity,” Mohanty said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with BJP MLAs, MPs, Zilla Parishad members and leaders from State to mandal level on the difficult situation prevailing in the wake of lockdown and advised them to act according to the decision of the State administration to ensure safety of the people.