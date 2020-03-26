STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

We will help you fight coronavirus: BJP to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said his party workers will do whatever responsibility the State Government assigned to them to lessen the misery of the people during this pandemic.

Published: 26th March 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare gesture of solidarity, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday offered to assist the State administration in its fight against coronavirus.

Writing to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said his party workers will do whatever responsibility the State Government assigned to them to lessen the misery of the people during the lockdown.

“We sincerely wish that the State Government emerges victorious in the battle against COVID-19, which has taken an epidemic form across the globe, and creates a new benchmark for others,” Mohanty said.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national battle against the epidemic from the front, you (the Chief Minister) have been taking extraordinary measures to deal with an emergency situation like this. We are standing solidly behind you to protect the people from the deadly virus,” he said.

Offering all possible assistance to the administration from the State to village levels, Mohanty requested the Chief Minister to give the BJP workers a chance to help the Government to overcome the crisis.

“It will be our privilege to serve the people hand in hand with the Government and we are ready to carry out your order with all sincerity,” Mohanty said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with BJP MLAs, MPs, Zilla Parishad members and leaders from State to mandal level on the difficult situation prevailing in the wake of lockdown and advised them to act according to the decision of the State administration to ensure safety of the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus crisis
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp