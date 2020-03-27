STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: SHGs in Berhampur sell vegetables at residents' doorsteps to ensure people stay indoors

The self help group members have been given protective gear and equipment and they also carry hand sanitisers for regular hand rubs after handing over the essentials to the people. 

Published: 27th March 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Potato and onion loaded on pushcarts for sale in Berhampur

Potato and onion loaded on pushcarts for sale in Berhampur (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to ensure people stay indoors during the lockdown, the district administration of Ganjam on Thursday engaged self help groups (SHGs) for selling potato and onion in Silk City at their doorsteps. 

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said as many as 21 SHG members have been engaged to take the commodities to the neighbourhoods so that people procure them in their own locality. The women have been provided with protective gear like masks and gloves.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

They carry hand sanitisers for regular hand rubs after handing over the essentials to the people. He said the facility will be extended to residents of all wards from Friday.

 Since all Aahaar centres, except those on hospital premises have been closed, the district administration has decided to provide packed food to the needy on five vehicles.

All grocery shops, vegetable and medicine outlets have been asked to demarcate spots for people to ensure social distancing. Violators will be prosecuted as also people riding two wheelers, said the Collector. 

Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said spraying of insecticide has been started in the city and people urged to keep their premises clean.

He said sanitary staff have been asked to clean roads and drains across the city twice daily and collect garbage from doorsteps. 

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said police will be more harsh against the violators of lockdown. Drone cameras will be used to detect repeat offenders and action taken.

Meanwhile over a dozen traders including eight within Aska and four within Gopalpur police limits were arrested for opening shops to sell non-essential items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berhampur Odisha Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp