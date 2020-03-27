COVID-19: SHGs in Berhampur sell vegetables at residents' doorsteps to ensure people stay indoors

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to ensure people stay indoors during the lockdown, the district administration of Ganjam on Thursday engaged self help groups (SHGs) for selling potato and onion in Silk City at their doorsteps.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said as many as 21 SHG members have been engaged to take the commodities to the neighbourhoods so that people procure them in their own locality. The women have been provided with protective gear like masks and gloves.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

They carry hand sanitisers for regular hand rubs after handing over the essentials to the people. He said the facility will be extended to residents of all wards from Friday.

Since all Aahaar centres, except those on hospital premises have been closed, the district administration has decided to provide packed food to the needy on five vehicles.

All grocery shops, vegetable and medicine outlets have been asked to demarcate spots for people to ensure social distancing. Violators will be prosecuted as also people riding two wheelers, said the Collector.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said spraying of insecticide has been started in the city and people urged to keep their premises clean.

He said sanitary staff have been asked to clean roads and drains across the city twice daily and collect garbage from doorsteps.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said police will be more harsh against the violators of lockdown. Drone cameras will be used to detect repeat offenders and action taken.

Meanwhile over a dozen traders including eight within Aska and four within Gopalpur police limits were arrested for opening shops to sell non-essential items.