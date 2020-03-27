STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant workers violate lockdown, locals worried  

Hundreds of migrant workers have returned to their native place from Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the wake of the corona outbreak.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:48 AM

Migrant workers from Kendrapara stranded in Ernakulam district of Kerala

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Arrival of migrant workers at different villages of the district from outside states has  raised concerns among locals as they are seen to be flouting all precautionary measures.

While, most of them are reportedly yet to be screened, many are found roaming in the villages without wearing masks leaving the locals worried.  

Officials must screen all the workers who arrived from States affected by the COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus. “The workers live in small houses at their work places with poor sanitation and limited access to potable water. If any of them has the virus, there is a possibility of it spreading among locals, “ said Jagajiban Das, a trade union leader of Kendrapara.

The return of the migrant workers has put the district administration in a fix. ADMO Dr Mirza Babbar Beig said, “Health officials are preparing a database of these workers. We are monitoring the health of migrant workers who have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Legal action will be taken against those violating the order of the administration.”

Meanwhile a large number of migrant workers from the district have been stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown. They are mostly employed in plywood factories and plumbing.Rajendra Panda of Bagapatia village, who works in a plywood factory in Ernakulam of Kerala, said as all the trains have been cancelled till April 14, he is now stranded in his factory. Family members of these stranded workers are worried about their safety. “My son Biswaranjan Patra works in a plywood factory in Ernakulam since the last 10 years. I talked with him on March 25 and he told me that the situation in Kerala was grave. Now, we are praying for his safety there,” said a worried Banamali Patra.

11 labourers stranded
Angul: At least 11 migrant workers of Rengali village in Angul district are stranded in Telangana. They had gone to the neighbouring state a fortnight back to work at a rice mill. The mill owner provided them accommodation to stay. After lockdown was announced in Telangana, the contractor who took them to the mill and its owner provided them ration. However, the mill owner has now stopped providing ration and for the last three days, they are surviving on water. The labourers through a video message have urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to rescue them. 

