Odisha administration focusses on smooth ration distribution as shutdown mode

SAMBALPUR: The district administration is chalking out a plan to ensure smooth distribution of food grains among beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State’s own food security scheme for three months in advance.

While a total of 525.6 quintal rice will be distributed under State scheme, 72,569.7 quintal rice and 12,118.8 quintals wheat under NFSA along with 25,803.75 quintal rice under AAY will be given to the beneficiaries for the months of April, May and June in advance.

As per the Civil Supplies department records, the district has 1,131 families registered under State’s food security scheme with 3,504 members and 1,60,674 families under NFSA with 5,64,591 members.

This apart, 24,575 families with 75,640 members are also registered under Antyodaya Anna Yojna (AAY).

Civil Supplies Officer Ranjan Seth said, “Since the beneficiaries will be given large quantity of food grains this time and we will also have to ensure social distancing, we are planning to undertake the distribution process with adequate precautions.

We are presently working out a plan to facilitate doorstep delivery of PDS grains so that beneficiaries do not have to queue up outside fair price shops. We need around two more days to execute the distribution process in the district.” Meanwhile, the beneficiaries have already been hit by depleting household foodstock and are unable to buy food from outside as they have not been earning wages since the last few days. Sumitra Deep, a resident of Sahupada slum with a major population chunk being ragpickers, said, “I have a family of six to feed. I have already run out of ration for this month and also not gone out for work due to the lockdown. I will have nothing to feed my children tomorrow.” Similar is the plight of Mamata Singh, who has a family of five but gets ration for three.