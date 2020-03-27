STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lockdown: Assist stranded Odias, Naveen urges CMs

The State Government has set up a monitoring team with principal secretary in the Home department Sanjiv Chopra and IG of Police operations Amitabh Thakur as the members.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested his counterparts in other States to help the people of Odisha, who have been stranded in various parts of the country following imposition of country-wide lockdown.

The Chief Minister said he has also directed all the collectors to assist persons in need from other States. Their cost will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he said in a letter to chief ministers of other States.

“We understand that many may be under distress. In this regard, I would make an earnest appeal to you that any person or group of persons from Odisha stranded in any part of your State may please be assisted with basic food, accommodation, security etc,” Naveen said.

“I will be very grateful if this message is passed to all the district collectors of your State. Odisha will bear whatever cost is needed for their safekeeping,” he added. Referring to the 21-day lockdown of the entire country to fight coronavirus, Naveen said when a step of this magnitude is taken, even with all precautions, some people-pilgrims, students, workers or professionals may be stranded across the country away from their homes.

The State Government has set up a monitoring team with principal secretary in the Home department Sanjiv Chopra and IG of Police operations Amitabh Thakur as the members. Chopra will be the coordinator. “In case anyone from your State is stranded in Odisha and our system has not responded, kindly inform me directly. I am always available,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp