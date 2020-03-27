Odisha lockdown: Assist stranded Odias, Naveen urges CMs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested his counterparts in other States to help the people of Odisha, who have been stranded in various parts of the country following imposition of country-wide lockdown.

The Chief Minister said he has also directed all the collectors to assist persons in need from other States. Their cost will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he said in a letter to chief ministers of other States.

“We understand that many may be under distress. In this regard, I would make an earnest appeal to you that any person or group of persons from Odisha stranded in any part of your State may please be assisted with basic food, accommodation, security etc,” Naveen said.

“I will be very grateful if this message is passed to all the district collectors of your State. Odisha will bear whatever cost is needed for their safekeeping,” he added. Referring to the 21-day lockdown of the entire country to fight coronavirus, Naveen said when a step of this magnitude is taken, even with all precautions, some people-pilgrims, students, workers or professionals may be stranded across the country away from their homes.

The State Government has set up a monitoring team with principal secretary in the Home department Sanjiv Chopra and IG of Police operations Amitabh Thakur as the members. Chopra will be the coordinator. “In case anyone from your State is stranded in Odisha and our system has not responded, kindly inform me directly. I am always available,” he said.