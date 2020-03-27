Odisha lockdown: Cuttack Municipal Corporation to shift Chhatra Bazar vendors

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation has chalked out a plan to decongest Chhatra Bazar and ensure social distancing.

Around 300 retail vendors will be shifted from Chhatra Bazar to the stretch from Badambadi to Link Road. “While places have been demarcated for vendors, white circles have been drawn at one-metre gaps for buyers. In the first phase, around 300 outlets will be shifted.

"The new vegetable vending zone would be operational from Saturday,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

Apart from wholesale shops, there are around 700 retail outlets in Chhatra Bazar. Despite restriction, the market continued to witness huge rush at retail outlets compelling the civic administration to shift the vendors.