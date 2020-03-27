Odisha lockdown: Prices of essential commodities rise as shutdown tightens  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The curbs imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a spike in prices of essential commodities in the district.

The worst hit of the price rise are the poor and daily wagers who are struggling to eke out a living in the lockdown period.

Potato, which was being sold at Rs 16 a kg a couple of days back is now priced at Rs 30 to Rs 35 on Thursday. Similarly, the price of onion has gone up from Rs 30 a kg to Rs 40 to Rs 45.

Local wheat flour, which cost Rs 28 a kg, is now being sold at Rs 35. A 25 kg rice packet is selling at Rs 680 in against Rs 600 before the coronavirus lockdown.

The price of edible oil, sugar, flattened rice, suji, biscuits and milk powder has also spiralled.

The sudden rise in prices of potato and onion has landed the poor and daily wagers in a spot of bother as they are unable to afford these essential items in absence of any work.

Social activist Kali Charan Satpathy said an artificial shortage has been created by unscrupulous traders who are taking advantage of the current situation to make a quick buck.

“As potato, onion and other food stuff are part of the daily diet of the common man, unscrupulous traders are creating a shortage by hoarding these essential commodities and later, increasing the price,” he alleged.

Local residents have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to check the price price of essential commodities.