Odisha politicians donate funds to help combat looming coronavirus crisis

With the coronavirus crisis looming over Odisha, political leaders across the State have come forward to help in the fight to stop the epidemic. 

Published: 27th March 2020 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

Senior Congress leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra has donated Rs 25 lakh to the district administration for utilisation in the fight against the deadly virus.

In a letter to Balangir Collector, Mishra wrote, “I place at your disposal a sum of Rs 25 lakh from my MLALAD fund for purchasing necessary materials and equipment to meet the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.”  

Similarly, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu has also donated RS 60 lakh from her MLALAD fund and three months salary to Titilagarh Sub-Collector. Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling has provided Rs 3.5 lakh rupees to the Collector and assured to give more fund if the need arises.

On Thursday, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram also recommended the the district Collector for immediate release of Rs 25 lakh from his MPLAD fund for purchase of medical equipment for management of COVID-19.

