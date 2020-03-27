Pension disbursal headache for officials in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The State Government’s decision to disburse four months pension among beneficiaries of social security schemes has turned into a headache for the district administration.

With the beneficiaries throwing caution to wind to receive their pensions in villages and towns, those engaged in the task are facing a tough task.

The district administration had directed the social security officer of Koraput to distribute pension of four months among 1,86,583 beneficiaries and around Rs 38.67 crore was allotted for the purpose. Teams comprising block level officials, teachers and anganwadi workers along with 3,000 other workers were formed by the administration.

The teams have been visiting villages for the last five days. However, as soon as vehicles reach a particular village, people gather around flouting social distancing norms. After reports of crowding at pension disbursal spots were received from Korpaut, Jeypore, Laxmipur and Kotpad, the administration asked the police to assist the teams.