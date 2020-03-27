STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trucks carrying essential goods not to be stopped

No passes are required for such vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items or even empty trucks/vans across Odisha, including  Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, added the Principal Secretary.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:28 AM

Domestic flights parked at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar

Domestic flights parked at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure unhindered movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources (State-level monitoring unit on goods and services) Surendra Kumar has directed the Collectors and SPs that such vehicles should not be stopped by any authority. 

“The nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 is extremely critical to stop the disease from spreading.

"However, during lockdown provisioning of essential commodities will be very important to ensure that people remain indoors and do not panic,” said the letter of the Principal Secretary to Collectors and SPs.

The order also states that some eateries along the highways shall remain open. Only staff of goods vehicles will be allowed to visit these dhabas, the order added.

Newspaper distribution now an essential service

Odisha Government on Thursday included newspapers and their distribution as essential services to disseminate important messages and news among the people without any obstruction.

The Information and Public Relations department also issued guidelines for smooth lifting of newspapers for distribution.

Secretary in I&PR department Sanjay Singh said in an order that vehicles carrying news prints and newspapers, being essential service, will be allowed to ply without any obstruction.

According to the guidelines, the sale counter of newspapers will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 8 am. Hawkers will be allowed to move to the lifting point for distribution between 4 am and 7 am.

They have been advised to maintain social distancing and follow hand washing guidelines strictly.

Fresh guidelines

  • Roadside dhabas, vehicle repair shops, spare part shops, located along Highways be allowed to remain open 

  • 1 shop in every 20 km will be given permission to open

  • Collectors instructed to grant permission accordingly through CSOs and RTOs 

  • Odisha Police helpline 0674-2620200 open between 8 am and 10 pm for swift movement of inter-state goods vehicles transporting essential items

  • Crime Branch SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra in-charge of helpline number

