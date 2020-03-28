STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lockdown: Fertiliser shops to open for farmers

The shops would be open for two-and-a-half hours daily from 9.30 am to 12 noon. They have been asked to ensure social distancing among customers and proper sanitation. 

Farmers have requested the Agriculture department to make arrangements to stock more fertiliser in PACCS in adequate quantities to meet demand.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted farming activities even in the face of coronvirus threat, the district agriculture wing has decided to allow opening of fertiliser and pesticide shops.

Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) Santosh Ray said fertilizer and pesticide shops, that were closed since ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22  and the succeeding lockdown, were opened on Thursday.  

The shops would be open for two-and-a-half hours daily from 9.30 am to 12 noon. They have been asked to ensure  social distancing among customers and proper sanitation. 

The farmers are also  required to maintain social distancing among labourers working on their land.

As per reports, paddy has been cultivated over around 14,630 hectare land during the current rabi season in the district.

Similarly, pulses including mung, biri, kulthi, cowpea, fieldpea and gram besides other pulses have been grown over 15,300 hectare land.

Oilseeds including groundnut, sesame, mustard and sunflower have been cultivated over 11,421 hectare land.

This apart, vegetable including potato, sweet potato and onion have been cultivated over 18,155 hectare land.

Similarly, condiments including chilli, garlic and coriander have been grown over 7,740 hectare. A farmer, Umesh Mishra of Satupali village in Dhankauda block said the farmers across the district were in a dilemma over closure of the fertilizer and pesticide shops.

However, the State Government has taken the right decision by opening the outlets. At present, standing paddy crops require fertiliser, he said.

Ray said transplantation of paddy seedlings was completed in the district before the lockdown.

With the opening up of the fertiliser shops, the farmers can start using both urea and potash fertiliser on their paddy field.

The non-paddy crops are in harvesting stage and farmers can harvest their crop by maintaining social distancing. Till date, there has been no report of pest attack, he added.

Farming in times of crisis

  • The fertilizer and pesticide shops would be open for two-and-a-half hours daily from 9.30 am to 12 noon. They have been asked to ensure  social distancing among customers and proper sanitation

  • The farmers are  required to maintain social distancing among labourers working on their land

