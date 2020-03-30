STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water crisis adds to coronavirus concern  

At many villages of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, the advice on washing hands to prevent spread of coronavirus holds little water.

People violate social distancing norms while waiting near a tube-well to collect water

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/PARADIP: At many villages of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, the advice on washing hands to prevent spread of coronavirus holds little water. With summer setting in, an acute water crisis is developing in many parts of the region. The scarcity is worse in seaside Rajkanika, Aul, Mahakalpada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district. While tube-wells in most of the villages are lying defunct, women have to walk for at least a km every day to get water from the nearest source. Besides, social distancing goes for a toss when people gather in large numbers near nullahs, functional tube-wells and standposts to collect their share of water.

Villagers claimed that they had urged the authorities concerned to repair the tube-wells and supply water through tankers. However, that could not be done before the lockdown. At Kansarabadadandua village, all the three tube-wells are defunct. “We have to step out to collect water despite the lockdown or else, our family members will die of thirst. If we use water for washing our hands frequently, we will be left with nothing to drink”, said Sarita Haldar, a villager. 

In Bagapatia village, four tube-wells out of seven are non-functional. It’s a common sight to see men and women waiting in long queues near standposts and tube-wells to collect water, without conforming to social distancing protocol. Although water is supplied through piped water system at Jagannathpur, Pundal, Akhua, Narasinghpur, Bedari, Jagadalapur and Patkura villages, locals allege the supply is erratic and they have to depend on standposts.

ADM, Niranjan Sethi said many of the tube-wells have been repaired and work on more will resume after the lockdown ends. “We have asked RWSS staff to supply water in some areas through tankers and ensure social distancing among people while collecting water”, he said. Similarly in neighbouring Paradip town, scarcity of drinking water has  left the residents worried. The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has decided to supply water once a day to the residents till May 31 owing to repair of Taladanda canal. 

Sasmita Behera, a housewife of Nuabazar said PPT used to supply water twice a day. With the onset of summer, the curb on supply has made it tough for her family of eight to sustain themselves. “We cannot afford to waste water by washing hands several times”, she said.  The residents of the town have urged the district administration to source water from IOCL, which gets its quota for its township from Mahanadi river through pipelines. ADM, Paradip, Kanhu Charan Dhir said the district administration has asked PPT to resolve the crisis. Chairman, PPT Rinkesh Roy said repair of Taladanda canal near SCB Medical College, Cuttack will continue till May 31. PPT is trying to revive the intake point at Choudhurygada and draw water from it in the next few days. The reservoirs of PPT can meet the water demand of the township for 30 to 35 days with one time supply. Roy requested the inhabitants of Paradip to use water judiciously.
 

