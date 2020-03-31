Minister appeals traders not to fleece consumers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Monday appealed traders not to exploit consumers by charging more than the actual price. Swain’s appeal to the traders came in wake of complaints from public that some retails traders dealing with essential commodities are charging more for grocery items during lockdown period. “It has come to my notice that some traders are taking advantage of the situation and fleecing the consumers.

I appeal them to show humanity and stop such unscrupulous trade practices,” Swain said. The Chief Minister has given clear instruction to deal firmly with those who are putting people in trouble during this extraordinary situation, he said. “We have already booked some traders under the Essential Commodities Act and no body will be spared if they flout the Government instructions,” Swain said.

While the price of onion has remained stable at `30 a kg across the State, retail traders have jacked up the potato price despite normal supply of tuber from neighbouring West Bengal. General secretary of Aiginia Potato Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Misra said around 400 tonnes of potato are arriving here daily. There is enough stock. However, retailers facing problems to lift their requirement due to lockdown.