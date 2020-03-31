STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Minister appeals traders not to fleece consumers

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Monday appealed traders not to exploit consumers by charging more than the actual price.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Monday appealed traders not to exploit consumers by charging more than the actual price. Swain’s appeal to the traders came in wake of complaints from public that some retails traders dealing with essential commodities are charging more for grocery items during lockdown period. “It has come to my notice that some traders are taking advantage of the situation and fleecing the consumers.

I appeal them to show humanity and stop such unscrupulous trade practices,” Swain said. The Chief Minister has given clear instruction to deal firmly with those who are putting people in trouble during this extraordinary situation, he said. “We have already booked some traders under the Essential Commodities Act and no body will be spared if they flout the Government instructions,” Swain said.

While the price of onion has remained stable at `30 a kg across the State, retail traders have jacked up the potato price despite normal supply of tuber from neighbouring West Bengal. General secretary of Aiginia Potato Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Misra said around 400 tonnes of potato are arriving here daily. There is enough stock. However, retailers facing problems to lift their requirement due to lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranendra Pratap Swain
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp