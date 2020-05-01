Gas leak leaves three Rourkela Steel Plant workers ill

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least three workers of Rourkela Steel Plant were taken ill on Thursday after being exposed to gas leak near the boilers of the captive power plant (CPP-1). They are senior manager M Ahsan and manager S Sinha besides, senior technician (instrumentation) PM Sahu.

At 7.30 am, Ahsan and Sinha during routine inspection noticed fluctuation of reading on gas monitors. They returned for corrective measure but felt uncomfortable.

Sahu, who was present nearby, also reported uneasiness. All the three were rushed to occupational health centre inside RSP.

While Ahsan was discharged immediately, Sinha and Sahu were shifted to Ispat General Hospital. Without specifying the cause of leakage and nature of gas, RSP management sources said the issue was addressed and maintenance job taken up.