Kalahandi sets target for MFP procurement

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a bid to safeguard the marginalised tribal gatherers from distress sale amid lockdown, the Kalahandi district administration has chalked out procurement plan and introduced minimum support price for minor forest products.

It has set a target to procure 3000 quintals of sal seeds, 1000 quintals of Tol seeds, 100 quintals of harida, 100 quintals bahada and 50 quintals of chironji( Char) through Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation (TDCC) in the first phase.

A meeting chaired by Collector Parag Harshad Gavali decided to ensure all precautionary measures and social distancing during procurement. In the first phase, the focus is on villages under Thuamul Rampur, Lanjigarh and M.Rampur blocks. “There will be a strict monitoring to ensure that the gatherers get the minimum support price for the product. After the sale of products, money will be transferred to the bank account of the gatherers,” said the officials.