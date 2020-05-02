STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five more with travel history to Bengal test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 154

With these new patients, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 45 in Jajpur district which emerged as a 'new hotspot'.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Medics wearing protective suits are seen at a hospital during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru Friday May 1 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 154, officials said.

The new patients have a travel history to West Bengal's Kolkata, they said.

They have been in a quarantine centre and were asymptomatic, the officials of the Information and Public Relations department said.

With these new patients, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 45 in Jajpur district which emerged as a "new hotspot".

ALSO READ | Special train carrying 1,200 migrants from Kerala leaves for Odisha; no stops en-route 1,836 km journey 

"Contact-tracing and follow-up action are being done," they said.

The officials said 55 people have been cured and the number of active cases now stands at 98 in the state.

One person has died of the disease in Odisha.

A total of 36,593 samples were tested till Friday in the state, they said.

Of the total cases, Bhubaneswar in Khurda district tops the list with 47, followed by Jajpur (45), Balasore (20), Bhadrak (19), Sundergarh (10), Kendrapara, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts two each, while Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri, detecting one case each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus West Bengal Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp