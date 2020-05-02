Five more with travel history to Bengal test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 154

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 154, officials said.

The new patients have a travel history to West Bengal's Kolkata, they said.

They have been in a quarantine centre and were asymptomatic, the officials of the Information and Public Relations department said.

With these new patients, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 45 in Jajpur district which emerged as a "new hotspot".

"Contact-tracing and follow-up action are being done," they said.

The officials said 55 people have been cured and the number of active cases now stands at 98 in the state.

One person has died of the disease in Odisha.

A total of 36,593 samples were tested till Friday in the state, they said.

Of the total cases, Bhubaneswar in Khurda district tops the list with 47, followed by Jajpur (45), Balasore (20), Bhadrak (19), Sundergarh (10), Kendrapara, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts two each, while Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri, detecting one case each.