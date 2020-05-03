STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Odia plumbers succumb to COVID-19 in Dubai  

The Kendrapara administration has sought help of the Labour Commissioner to bring back the bodies from Dubai. 

KENDRAPARA: AT least two plumbers from Kendrapara, who were undergoing treatment for suspected Covid-19 in Dubai, have succumbed. The victims Niranjan Mallick of Malipur village under Pattamundai block and Babaji Sethi of Pattamundai town had been working in a private firm in Dubai for the last three years. Both were undergoing treatment for coronavirus symptoms in different hospitals.

While Babaji died on April 29, Niranjan succumbed a day later. Collector Samarth Verma, however, said there is no official confirmation on the two plumbers dying of Covid-19. The Kendrapara administration has sought help of the Labour Commissioner to bring back the bodies from Dubai. 

Laxmipriya, Babaji’s wife, said her husband was suffering from flu and fever and was admitted to ICU of a hospital there by his employer. DLO, Ramachandra Nayak informed that labourers who are working in other countries can call a toll free number 18003456703 to seek help in case of any emergency. 

