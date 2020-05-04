STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha's Ganjam district on edge as migrants flee, others throw tantrums

Unruly migrant workers throwing tantrums over food at several quarantine centres has emerged as a headache for the district administration.

Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The worst fears over return of migrant workers have come true for Ganjam with the detection of two Covid positive cases among the returnees from Surat. If this was not enough, unruly migrant workers throwing tantrums over food at several quarantine centres has emerged as a headache for the district administration.

The two positive cases, both males, are from Bhanjanagar and Kabisuryanagar. While one is aged 17 years, the other is 22-year-old. Both were asymptomatic before testing positive on Sunday. After detection of the two coronavirus patients, Ganjam has lost its green zone tag.

As many as 288 workers had returned from Surat and were put in quarantine at Dharakote and Seragada. During screening, 22 of them were found with flu like symptoms and were brought to MKCG MCH for tests. While two of them were sent back to quarantine, the rest 20 have been kept at isolation centre in the city.

Meanwhile, 120 migrant workers fled the quarantine centres at Beguniapada panchayat alleging non-supply of food and water on the day. These workers had arrived at Khallikote in two buses from Surat on Saturday and were put in quarantine centres at Janata High School and Adarsha Vidyalaya in Beguniapada. After spending the night at these centres, the workers broke the lock of the gates and escaped.

Sources said that the returnees took advantage of the absence of any security guards at the quarantine centres. As the news spread, local police nabbed 50 of the migrant workers but the rest managed to walk to their respective homes in nearby areas.

This apart, Surat returnees at Bhatakumarada and Bhabandha in Purusottampur block reportedly created ruckus at quarantine centres alleging sub-standard food. They threw the food and abused members of self-help groups (SHGs). Videos of the unruly migrant workers went viral on social media, drawing criticism from various quarters.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said such behaviour of the returnees will not be tolerated. "If this attitude persists, the quarantined persons would be shifted to isolation centres in other districts where they will have to stay for 60 days. Besides, they will be deprived of the incentive of Rs 2,000 after completion of their quarantine period," he added.

On the day, 552 migrant workers stranded in Kerala alighted at Jagannathpur railway station here. Of them, 389 workers are from Kandhamal while 122 belong to Ganjam. The rest are from Rayagada, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

Medical teams screened the health of all the returnees after their arrival. Three of them were found with flu like symptoms and were sent to City Hospital for treatment. The remaining workers were sent to their respective native places in buses arranged by the district administration.

