STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown: Three districts, Bhubaneswar included in Odisha's red zone

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra has asked all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure that the activities permitted as per classification of zones are followed strictly.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor taking a nap at his vegetable stall during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

A vendor taking a nap at his vegetable stall during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha entering lockdown 3.0 from Monday, the State Government on Sunday issued a notification, categorising districts as red, orange and green zone basing on the last confirmed Covid-19 case and number of patients.

According to the notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, COVID-19 hotspots Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Khurda district come under the red zone. While Jajpur has the highest 48 cases, the Capital city of  Bhubaneswar has 47, Balasore 21 and Bhadrak 19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, municipal corporations within a district along with other areas of such districts and corporations can be treated as separate units.

“We have bifurcated Khurda district accordingly. While BMC comes under red zone, rest of Khurda district is in orange zone. The red zone classification is important to ensure critical interventions for focused management of Covid-19 at the field level,” he clarified.       

In buffer zones (areas outside the containment zone in red category), extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) will be intensified, he stated.

Apart from Khurda (except BMC), Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts have been classified as orange zones. The rest of the districts, Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sonepur come under green zone.

Mohapatra has asked all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure that the activities permitted as per classification of zones are  followed strictly. "The classification of zones is for the week starting from Monday. If any district in green zone reports a positive case in between, it will be treated as orange," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Odisha lockdown lockdown 3.0 COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp