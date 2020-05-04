STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik asks migrant workers back in Odisha to follow norms, warns of strict action

The Chief Minister said slight carelessness will put the entire society in danger and urged the returnees to follow the quarantine norms to save themselves and their families from the deadly virus

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the growing number of violations of quarantine guidelines by migrant workers who had returned to the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed to them to strictly abide by the rules.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said that slight carelessness will put the entire society in danger and urged the returnees to follow the quarantine norms to save themselves and their families from the deadly coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that the sarpanches have been asked to apprise the government about violations of norms in any quarantine centre. The government will take drastic action against the violators on the basis of their reports, he said.

Stating that the situation in Odisha is much better than other states, the Chief Minister said that those fighting against COVID-19 including doctors, nurses, health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and the entire government machinery are working 24 hours to contain the spread of the virus. “Those who are returning to the state should also take the responsibility and cooperate with the government to succeed in its mission,” he said.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also requested the returnees to extend their wholehearted support to the Centre and the state government in their fight against the novel coronavirus.

“As our country is passing through a critical phase in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, I request all my brothers and sisters of Odisha to sincerely cooperate with the state government by strictly adhering to all lockdown and social distancing guidelines for the safety of their family members as
well as the society as a whole,” he tweeted.

“COVID-19 is a challenge for us and we can keep this killer virus at bay if we fight together,” he said.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

