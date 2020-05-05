AIPHU shifts focus to hybrid learning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 pandemic affecting teaching and learning process in all educational institutions, the Asian Institute of Public Health University (AIPHU), Bhubaneswar has switched to hybrid learning to ensure its academic wheels roll smoothly during the crisis.

The university, which is using various video calling and live streaming platforms to conduct theory classes for the MSc and Masters of Public Health (MPH) students, is also stressing on the use of virtual lab applications of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) for practical classes.

Speaking on new model of teaching, AIPHU faculty Dr Debasish Deb said the concept of hybrid learning in the university is not limited to imparting teaching through online platforms. With lockdown in place, there was a need to bring a change in the modality of teaching for smooth running of academic activities.

“Apart from online teaching, we have devised a plan where students not having access to laptops are being asked to submit a write-up based on which a viva-voice test is conducted for them online for assessment,” Dr Deb said.

The AIPHU officials said though there were some unforeseen hiccups in conducting classes on virtual platforms, the issues were addressed appropriately and the online classes were conducted effectively.