STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

AIPHU shifts focus to hybrid learning

Speaking on new model of teaching, AIPHU faculty Dr Debasish Deb said the concept of hybrid learning in the university is not limited to imparting teaching through online platforms.

Published: 05th May 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 pandemic affecting teaching and learning process in all educational institutions, the Asian Institute of Public Health University (AIPHU), Bhubaneswar has switched to hybrid learning to ensure its academic wheels roll smoothly during the crisis.

The university, which is using various video calling and live streaming platforms to conduct theory classes for the MSc and Masters of Public Health (MPH) students, is also stressing on the use of virtual lab applications of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) for practical classes.

Speaking on new model of teaching, AIPHU faculty Dr Debasish Deb said the concept of hybrid learning in the university is not limited to imparting teaching through online platforms. With lockdown in place, there was a need to bring a change in the modality of teaching for smooth running of academic activities.
“Apart from online teaching, we have devised a plan where students not having access to laptops are being asked to submit a write-up based on which a viva-voice test is conducted for them online for assessment,” Dr Deb said.

The AIPHU officials said though there were some unforeseen hiccups in conducting classes on virtual platforms, the issues were addressed appropriately and the online classes were conducted effectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp