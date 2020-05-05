STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migrant workers from Surat return to Odisha without registration

The Jajpur administration has erected a check post at the district border near Chhatia on NH-16 to check vehicles and give permits to migrant labourers to enter the district.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The labourers who returned in trucks from Telangana, wait at Kalahandi border on NH-26 for administrative approval to enter the district I Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/KALAHANDI: Despite  State Government guidelines that mandate migrants workers to register their vehicle of transport in its Covid-19 portal (https://covid19.odisha.gov.in) before starting their journey, 105 workers returned from Surat to Jajpur on Monday without giving the travel details. Of them, 53 belong to Jajpur block, 16 are from Dharmasala, 20 from Rasulpur, six each from Bari and Barchana, two from Binjharpur and one each from Sukinda and Korei blocks.

The Jajpur administration has erected a check post at the district border near Chhatia on NH-16 to check vehicles and give permits to migrant labourers to enter the district. The 105 migrants, who came in two buses from Surat, reached the check post in the morning. When the buses were stopped by police deployed there to check the incoming vehicles, the drivers could not produce permits to travel from Surat. 

Receiving information, district administration officials reached the spot and took them to Mahapurusa Hadidas College at Chhatia for medical screening. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said although the workers had registered their details in the Covid portal, they arrived without any vehicle permit. Instead of Surat administration arranging vehicles for them, the workers had hired two buses to return to their native places.

The Collector informed that all of them have been sent to institutional quarantine facilities for the next 14 days. Their swab samples will be collected and sent for test on Tuesday. “The migrant labourers have been asked to strictly abide by the quarantine norms failing which, they will face action under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897,” the Collector said and warned that no migrants will henceforth be allowed to enter the district without registration. 

Similarly in Kalahandi, as many as 117 migrant labourers of 30 families returned to the district from Khamam district of Telangana on Sunday without registering in the State Government’s Covid portal. They were working in a cashew nut plantation in Khamam. 

The workers along with six children were given passes from Khamam administration to travel to their native places in trucks. They returned in two trucks and one pickup van. However, they returned in the vehicles violating the social distancing guidelines and none of them wore masks. Their sudden arrival left the local officials worried as the latter was not prepared to medically screen or quarantine them. The vehicles were detained at the inter-State border on NH-26 and they were shifted to quarantine centres near their villages. Among them, 20 are from different villages of Golamunda block and 97 belong to Koksara block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Surat migrants workers coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp