Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

Published: 07th May 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

odisha migrants

A bus carries migrant labourers from Khordha Road Railway Station to their respective destination in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states.

Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can log on to covid.odisha.gov.in and apply for the pass.

"Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states.

Log into http://covid19.odisha.gov.in & apply.

After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email, he tweeted.

The applications made online will be reviewed by respective district authorities.

Once the applicant receives the approval, the e-pass can be downloaded and printed for reference.

The initiative will be immense help to those who wish to travel to other states, an official said, adding that around 90,000 migrant workers are stranded in Odisha.

