STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus outbreak: With numbers come chaos, Sec 144

A group of social activists alleged that people in general and returnees in quarantine centres are not following social distancing guidelines.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganijam witnessed a rapid surge in Covid-19 positive cases with 61 returnees testing positive - 43 on Friday and 18 by Saturday evening - in the last 24 hours.

All of them were symptomatic. The district’s tally now stands at 89. Migrants from high-risk states like Gujarat, Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala continue to fuel the numbers in the district that was in green zone until a week back. 

With rise in numbers, headache for the administration has gone up too and it has clamped prohibitory orders under Sec 144 prohibiting movement of people within 100 metres of the centres.

This was necessitated after inmates in several quarantine centres were seen moving out of the facilities to take bath in ponds, buying tobbacco products from shops besides relatives visiting the centres to hand over food packets and other things. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed inmates of the centres to maintain discipline and social distancing norms.

On the day, 5T Secretary VK Pandian also exhorted all returnees to follow Covid protocol. During a video conferencing with the Collector, he said there is no community transmission in the district since migrants are being checked for symptoms akin to Covid-19 and quarantined immediately after their arrival in the district.

Pandian also interacted with sarpanchs of various blocks over the quarantine facilities in their panchayats. “Odisha has earlier successfully dealt with Nizamuddin cases, migrants from West Bengal and with support of sarpanchs, the current situation arising out of returnees can also be handled”, he told the sarpanchs.

Meanwhile, a group of social activists alleged that people in general and returnees in quarantine centres are not following social distancing guidelines.

The number of positive cases is likely to rise further as reports of 200 returnees from various quarantine centres are awaited, they said.

Despite ban on buses carrying migrants home, many vehicles are allegedly skipping check posts and taking a detour to drop people at less-guarded places far away from quarantine centres. From there, the migrant workers are walking back to their villages. 

11 migrants rescued

Berhampur: Kasinagar police in Gajapati district rescued 11 migrant labourers of Madhya Pradesh who were trying to cross the district border on Saturday. They were sent to a quarantine centre at Siali.

The workers were engaged at a construction site at Gunupur and when their employer stopped providing them food and shelter, they decided to walk back to their native places. They had begun walking earlier this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganijam Ganijam coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp