Hygiene concern amid water scarcity for Odisha locals

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as frequent hand washing has been advised as one of the most effective means to keep coronavirus at bay, residents of a few areas in the city are reeling under acute water scarcity. Sakhipara, Densargi, Chandan Nagar, Dhanupali, Gobindtola, Talbhatapara, Durgapali, Cheruapara, and a few other localities in the city, hit by the scarcity, are not new to the problem.

However, measures to check the spread of Covid-19 require sufficient water due to which the issue has the residents worried. The Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) has started supplying water through tankers to these areas. Despite this, the residents have been complaining of inadequate water supply to meet their daily needs.

A resident of Dhanupali, Santosh Dharua said, “We try to fetch as much water as possible when the tanker arrives in the morning.However, the water does not even last till evening anymore. As long as lockdown was stringently in force, we were staying at home limiting the use of water.But now, with relaxation in restrictions, the earning members of our house have started going to work. The temperature too has increased and we need to wash our hands and bath more often.”

Another resident, Rakesh Gupta of Cheruapada said, “Water supply usually becomes erratic during the summers in our locality. Though we have piped water connection, the supply is very limited during this season. I am using sanitiser to clean my hands after coming back home from work due to short supply of water.”

Executive Engineer of PHEO Bhagyadhara Mohanty said, “Water shortage is common in the city as the ponds and wells dry up during this time of the year as a result of which people depend on PHEO for water supply. Though we manage the problem by sending tankers across the city, this year the issue has assumed alarming proportions in view of Covid-19 outbreak. People are using more water for washing hands and general cleaning due to which we are burdened with the extra load of supplying sufficient water to the affected areas.”

Apart from the 12 water tankers that are used every year to supply water to the localities, at least eight more have been engaged by PHEO this year. “We are also increasing piped water connections in localities across the city,” he said.