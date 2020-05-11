STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Refused entry into labour room, Odisha man bites off doctor’s ear

As they were stopped by the doctors, Mohapatra attacked them and bit the ear of Dr Sakil Khan.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sakil Khan whose ears were bitten off by Tarini Mohapatra, on refusal to the entry inside the labour room.

Dr Sakil Khan whose ears were bitten off by Tarini Mohapatra, on refusal to the entry inside the labour room.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man, whose wife was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for childbirth, assaulted doctors and bit off the ear of one after he was refused entry into the labour room on Sunday. The accused Tarini Mohapatra has been arrested.

Mohapatra had admitted his pregnant wife to the gynaecology ward of the MCH on Saturday. On Sunday morning, when she was taken to the labour room for preparation for delivery, he and other relatives sought to enter the room.

As they were stopped by the doctors, Mohapatra attacked them and bit the ear of Dr Sakil Khan. A profusely bleeding Dr Khan was immediately rushed for treatment. His colleague Dr Smruti Ranjan Patnaik, who was also on duty in the ward, lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police stating Mohapatra forcibly entered the O&G department even though his relatives were already inside. 

“When I told them to stay out and refrain from crowding the area as per Covid-19 guidelines, Mohapatra attacked us with fist blows. Hearing the commotion, some of my colleagues including Dr Khan arrived at the spot. However, the accused used expletives and assaulted us besides threatening to kill us,” he said.
Apart from biting off Dr Khan’s ear, the accused also broke spectacles of other doctors. On being informed, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

However, Mohapatra refuted the allegations and said the doctors attacked him first when he requested them to attend to his wife. He also denied to have bitten off Dr Khan’s ear and said the injury might have occurred in the scuffle.

After the incident, Mohapatra’s relatives shifted his wife to a private clinic in the city. MKCG authorities condemned the incident and urged the administration to enhance the security of doctors. Indian Medical Association, PG Doctors’ Union and Junior Doctors’ Association also expressed concern over the attack.
Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra met the victim doctors and said immediate action has been taken against Mohapatra. Proposal to book the accused under NSA will also be submitted, the SP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha man bites off doctors ear ear injury
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp