Odisha government transfers health secretary to Energy department amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday shifted Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Nikunja Bihari Dhal to Energy department.

Earlier, the Government had posted Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra to head the Health department and Dhal was allowed to continue as Principal Secretary.

However, his shifting was only a matter of time given the Government’s growing discomfort with him at the helm of Health Department. Mohapatra has been relieved from Revenue and Disaster Management department of which he was in additional charge.

Energy Secretary Bishnupada Sethi will now head Revenue Department. On his return from Central deputation, senior IAS officer Santosh Sarangi has been posted as Principal Secretary of Science and Technology department.