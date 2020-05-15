Former Rajya Sabha MP Bhabani Charan Patnaik passes away at 98

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted freedom fighter, Gandhian and former Rajya Sabha member Bhabani Charan Patnaik passed away at Capital Hospital here on Thursday evening. He was 98. He was admitted to Capital Hospital on March 25 but was readmitted to the hospital on Thursday.

The State Government has announced that he will be cremated with full state honours at Nimapara on Friday. Born in 1922 in Nimapara block of Puri district, Patnaik joined Quit India Movement and spent three-and-a-half years in jail. He joined Congress after Independence.

He was also secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. Patnaik was elected to Rajya Sabha thrice in 1961, 1966 and 1978. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2018. He was also a close associate of legendary Biju Patnaik.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has condoled the death of the veteran freedom fighter. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described him as a great patriot who had dedicated his life for the cause of common man.

“In his death, the nation has lost a true Gandhian and karmayogi,” he said. Among others, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, national vice president of BJP Baijayant Panda, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik also condoled his death.