Odisha migrant labourer walking for 200km from West Bengal dies in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After walking for nearly 200 km from West Bengal, a migrant laborer of Puri collapsed and died near the Laxmannath check gate in Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased is 55-year-old Dhobei Mohanty of Tikarpada village of the district. He was working in Kolkata and in a desperate bid to return home, began walking from the neighboring state.

He crossed the West Bengal border and entered Odisha on Friday but succumbed before reaching his native village that was still another 350 km away.

IIC of Jaleswar police station, Dhaneswar Sahoo said after arriving at the check gate, Dhobi collapsed possibly due to exhaustion after walking for 200 km from his workplace. He fell down on the road and before police could rush help, he had died.

The body has been shifted to Jaleswar hospital for postmortem and family members informed about his demise.