Odisha suspends 'Shramik Specials' in view of cyclone Amphan

The Odisha government, however, said 1,33,245 Odia people have arrived from other states by trains, buses and other vehicles since May 3.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:20 AM

Chhatisgarh migrants

Migrant workers from Jagatsingpur on the way to their hometown Chhatisgarh seen crossing NH-16 in Bhubaneswar.(Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has accused some states including Odisha of non-cooperation in transportation of migrant workers that has led to the latters’ terrible conditions, the State Government on Saturday went ahead and suspended all Shramik special trains in view of the impending cyclone Amphan.
Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said special trains will be suspended till the situation normalises.

“As the coastal districts will receive heavy rains because of the cyclone, it will be difficult to carry migrant workers from railway stations to quarantine centres in the villages,” he said. However, if some migrant workers reach districts that will not be affected by the cyclone, they will be kept there till the situation improved and taken to temporary medical centres (TMCs) in their villages thereafter, he added.Odisha Government has so far given permission to 49 special trains to bring back migrant workers from other states.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in an interview to the IANS, has alleged that despite the Centre arranging adequate number of Shramik specials for transporting migrants, some states have adopted a non-cooperative attitude to give permission to the trains. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed the highest 386 trains, Odisha has requisitioned only 46, Naqvi told the news agency. 

The State Government, however, said 1,33,245 Odia people have arrived from other states by trains, buses and other vehicles since May 3. More than 55,000 has returned to Ganjam district alone. Official sources said 15,043 TMCs have been readied in 6,798 gram panchayats, in which 6,66,915 beds have been arranged to accommodate returnees.

Keeping in view the possible cyclone, the State Government has directed district collectors to shift the TMCs situated within three kilometres from the seashore in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

