COVID-19: 40-year-old migrant skips mother’s last rites, opts quarantine to respect orders

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Reports of quarantine violations by Odia migrant workers returning home may have been pouring in from temporary medical camps (TMCs) across the State. There are also stories of government officials skipping personal emergencies to remain on duty during the health crisis.



Here is a 40-year-old man who has set an example by skipping his mother’s last rites to remain in isolation at the local quarantine centre because he respects the regulations.

Kishore Chandra Beura, native of Kusupangi village in Cuttack’s Banki, had to face an ordeal in availing a pass for returning home during the ongoing lockdown after his mother passed away at her residence on May 3. He works with a private company in Haryana.

He sought help from Kusupangi gram panchayat sarpanch Pushpalata Parida who then wrote a letter to Haryana Government seeking permission for his return to perform her mother’s obsequies. Later, he availed the pass and returned to his village by arranging a car on May 11.

However, instead of participating in her mother’s tenth-day rituals, Beura preferred to obey State Government’s quarantine rules and remained in isolation at the TMC set up on the premises of Nistipur High School.



“Though we made special arrangements for his participation in the rituals after others went back to their home, Beura refused and quarantined himself at the TMC,” said Pushpalata.

Other migrant workers quarantined at the TMC were stunned when they found the bereaved Beura paying his tribute to his mother by keeping her photo on a chair.

“I didn’t want to violate the Government rule and put others at risk. All should be obey Government guideline to keep the disease at bay,” said Behura. His act is now being widely appreciated by all across the district.