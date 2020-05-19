15 ODRAF, 12 NDRF teams on standby for cyclone Amphan: Odisha DGP Abhay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of cyclone Amphan, about 15 teams of ODRAF and 12 squads of NDRF have been deployed in coastal districts to carry out relief and rescue operations. Each team of ODRAF has 40 personnel and they are equipped with tree cutter, electricity pole cutter, mobile light towers and inflatable boats. Some of the teams are also equipped with excavators.

DGP Abhay on Monday visited Balasore and Bhadrak districts to review the preparedness for the cyclone. Similarly, Addl DGP (Law and Order) SK Priyadarshi visited Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts to review the preparedness. "All the units of ODRAF have been provided with personal protective equipment to protect themselves from coronavirus," said Priyadarshi. DGP has deputed four IPS officers to the costal districts.