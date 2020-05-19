STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's coastal districts brace for Super Cyclone Amphan

The DGP asked officials concerned to evacuate every person living in low-lying areas and seaside villages.

A beach in Kendrapara district wears a deserted look on Monday

A beach in Kendrapara district wears a deserted look on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As the super cyclone Amphan inches closer to Odisha coast, DGP Abhay on Monday reviewed preparations at Balasore and Bhadrak districts, which will bear the maximum brunt. The DGP asked officials concerned to evacuate every person living in low-lying areas and seaside villages. He also interacted with ODRAF personnel deployed in both the districts about relief and rescue operations.

IG of Police (Eastern Range) Diptesh Patnaik said the DGP reviewed the medical facilities and other precautionary measures being taken in the districts to ensure zero causality. At Bhadrak, Abhay asked officials concerned to ensure proper security at the temporary COVID care centres and provide help to migrants who are stuck in the districts due to the approaching cyclone.

He held a meeting in Balasore with SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth and officials of NDRF and ODRAF on immediate restoration of telecommunication networks, power and water supply after the cyclone crosses Odisha coast. Earlier in the day, the Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty took the decision to restrict the entry and exit of people in the district in view of the cyclone.

He directed health officials to shift all pregnant women from vulnerable areas to nearest health centres where they can remain under medical supervision round the clock.Balasore emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab informed that till Monday evening 1600 people living in low lying areas of Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Jaleswar, Simulia, Remuna, Bahanaga, Soro and Nilagiri blocks were evacuated and shifted to cyclone shelters. Besides the cyclone shelters, some educational institution buildings have been readied to accommodate people, she informed.

Bhadrak Collector Gyana Das said of the 104 cyclone shelters, 24 are currently being used as temporary Covid care centres. "We have identified 500 educational institutions that will be used as cyclone shelters," Das said, adding that evacuation of people will be initiated after examining movement of the cyclone.

