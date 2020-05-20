STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Jagatsinghpur administration races against time to evacuate people

The  Jagatsinghpur administration is racing against time to evacuate people to safety in view of the super cyclonic  storm Amphan.

Villagers and policemen inspect a beach eroded due to high tide at Paradip as tropical storm Amphan moves past Odisha coast on Tuesday

Villagers and policemen inspect a beach eroded due to high tide at Paradip as tropical storm Amphan moves past Odisha coast on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The  Jagatsinghpur administration is racing against time to evacuate people to safety in view of the super cyclonic storm Amphan. To ensure zero casualty, the administration had decided to evacuate 25,000 people from Paradip, Erasama, Kujang and Balikuda areas to cyclone shelters and similar facilities.

However, by Tuesday evening, it had managed to shift only 4,665 people to safety. Evacuation will continue in all eight blocks of the district till midnight, said Collector  Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.
Apart from the 58 cyclone shelters, the evacuees are being sheltered in Anganwadi centers, educational institutions and they have been provided dry food packets. Besides, food materials have been stocked at 26 relief camps. 

The Collector said all BDOs of eight blocks and executive officers of two municipalities have been asked to  shift everyone in vulnerable areas to safer places. The officials are using public address system to ask people living in low-lying areas to move towards safety.  Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra held a meeting with Mohapatra and directed the administrative officials to keep tree-cutting machines and other equipment ready to clear roads immediately after the weather clears.

NDRF, ODRAF, fire fighters and Coast Guard personnel have been stationed in different locations and boats kept ready for rescue operations. Civil Supply officials have alerted fuel filling stations to stock fuel for emergency requirement and warned traders against price hike of essential commodities. 

