STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha evacuates 1.2 lakh as cyclone Amphan brings rain and gale

There has been reports of damage to kutcha houses at some places while trees have been uprooted.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Pictures from Talasari in Balasore district which is likely to be impacted by cyclone Amphan. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

Pictures from Talasari in Balasore district which is likely to be impacted by cyclone Amphan. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Ashish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the State as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts on Wednesday.

"About 1.20 lakh people, mostly those staying in kutcha houses, have been evacuated and shifted to the cyclone shelter homes. So far, no major damage has been reported in the State and we are keeping a close watch on the movement of the cyclone," said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Tripathy said the next six hours are very crucial and asserted that various agencies and departments are ready to respond in case of any emergency like clearing roads, restoring electricity and water supply in the affected areas, among others.

'Amphan' which triggered heavy rainfall and squally winds in many parts of Odisha from Tuesday night onwards was downgraded from super cyclone to extremely severe cyclonic storm.

In the last 24 hours ending at 4.30 am on Wednesday, Paradip experienced 144 mm rainfall, Puri 58 mm, Chandbali 56 mm, Balasore 39 mm and Bhubaneswar 35 mm.

India Meteorological Centre (IMD) said wind speed of 170 km/hr to 180 km/hr and gusting up to 200 km/hr prevailed near the centre of Amphan, which weakened into extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

Strong winds up to 81 km/hr prevailed in Paradip, 65 km/hr in Chandbali, 41 km/hr in Balasore, 41 km/hr in Bhubaneswar, 39 km/hr in Puri and 30 km/hr in Gopalpur.

The national forecaster has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts and for heavy rainfall at one or two places in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at most places in north coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj district and at few places in the remaining districts of the State during the same period.

Odisha, IMD, said wind speed of 100 km/hr to 110 km/hr and gusting up to 125 km/hr will prevail along and off Odisha coast - Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts and Mayurbhanj district, while Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts will experience squally winds gusting up to 75 km/hr on Wednesday.

Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till Thursday.

IMD has said the tropical storm will lead to damages in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

Total destruction of thatched houses, extensive damage to kutcha houses, bending or uprooting of power and communication poles, widespread damage to standing crops and potential threat from flying objects is expected in these districts.

IMD, Odisha, Director HR Biswas said, "Amphan lay centered at 7.30 am as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over north-west Bay of Bengal near 125 km east-southeast of Paradip, 225 south of Digha and 380 km south-west of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Amphan is expected to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Island close to Sundarban between afternoon and evening with wind speed gusting up to 185 km/hr, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Cyclone Amphan Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp