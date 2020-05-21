STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Amphan hits Odisha: Farmers lose crops, fishermen boats 

Paddy and green gram crops that had been harvested and stocked by farmers were completely damaged in the heavy rains.

Two farmers stand at their betel vine farm that was damaged by cyclonic storm Amphan on Wednesday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur suffered widespread damage as cyclone Amphan pumped gale wind reaching 106 kmph and heavy rains into the district as it made its way towards West Bengal along Odisha coast on Wednesday.While no casualty was reported, trees and electric poles were uprooted and thatched roofs blown away in many parts. Coastal villages of Dhinkia, Nuagaon, Gadakujanga, Ambiki, Gadaharishpur and Padmapur panchayats under Erasama block were the worst hit. 

Paddy and green gram crops that had been harvested and stocked by farmers were completely damaged in the heavy rains. Besides, around 1500 betel vines in Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats were battered by the strong winds. 

Fishermen of Sandhkuda and Nehru Bangla areas under Paradip Municipality limits have also been hit as their boats and fishing nets were damaged. Local councillor Jagannath Rao said 20 boats with nets were completely damaged and at least 50 huts of fishermen were partially destroyed by the winds.

Even as the district administration had decided to evacuate 25,000 people to safety, it could only shift 16,840 persons to 299 cyclone shelters by 11 pm on Tuesday. Besides, 5,000 people shifted to private buildings and educational institutions on their own.  In Padmapur panchayat, sea water entered villages of Ramatara, Siali, Kalabedi, Sankha, Badabellari and Kiyamunda. Due to seawater ingress and roads being blocked with trees, relief could not reach affected villagers in these areas. Sarpanch of the panchayat Keshab Chandra Patra informed that a large number of asbestos and thatched roofs were blown away by the cyclonic storm.

“My thatched house was completely damaged in last year’s Fani and we had to rebuild it. Today when I  returned to my house after the weather cleared, the situation was the same. The roof has been blown away and mud walls damaged”, said Subash Pani, a villager of Gobindpur.Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said immediately after the storm passed, road clearance and power restoration works were started by NDRF, ODRAF and fire fighters.

All roads that were blocked due to trees in areas under Paradip Municipality, Erasama, Kujang, Balikuda and Jagatsinghpur were cleared by night. People who were evacuated and lodged in cyclone shelters and similar facilities are being provided cooked food.  According to Met department, from Tuesday morning to 8.30 am on Wednesday, Paradip received 214 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, none of the industries and Paradip Port reported any damage to infrastructure. Chairman of Paradip Port Trust, Rinkesh Roy said all steps were taken to minimise impact of the cyclone on the port.

